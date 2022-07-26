Iran conditions nuclear cooperation to reactivate agreement | News

The Government of Iran warned on Monday that it will not connect the surveillance cameras not included in the Safeguards Agreement of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) until the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as JCPOA, is revived.

According to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohamad Eslami, “those chambers that operate outside the Safeguards Agreement are related to the JCPOA. If the Westerners return to this agreement and we are sure that they will not make any mistakes in this regard, we will make a decision about these cameras.”

Last June, Iran withdrew dozens of surveillance cameras installed at its nuclear sites that operated beyond the agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, after the Board of Governors criticized the Persian country’s actions to reactivate its program. nuclear.

الاغتيال الجبان الاقتدار العلمي للبلاد لم يجعل الإرهابيين المختبئين وراء يحققون أهدافهم.

يعود الفضل تطور الصناعة النووية السلمية “لإيران القوية” إلى جهود علماء أمثال “رضائي نجاد”.

سنبقى أوفياء لدماء الشهداء النوويين وملتزمين بحماية إنجازاتهم العة.م.

— Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX)

July 23, 2022

In that context, Iran rejected the entire accusation raised against it and regretted that the IAEA ignored the extensive cooperation that Tehran carried out with the agency.

According to Tehran’s position then, “Iran cannot cooperate as long as the IAEA shows unreasonable behavior. We hope the agency will see reason and respond with cooperation with Iran.”

الثنائية الزائفة بين النووي (الذي لا تزال إيران عضواً ، على عكس أمریکا) والعلاقات بين إيران وجيرانها ، ومن روسيا ، لا تخفي حقيقة أن التردد الأمريكي هو أهم أهم عقبة عقبة أمام التوصل إلى إلى سياسة الجوار الخاصة بنا لا تتوقف على الاتفاق النووي أو إذن الولاياات

— Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX)

July 22, 2022

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also assured on Monday that it will not rush to seek the signing of a new agreement with the atomic powers, despite Western pressure to resume the JCPOA, after the negotiations stalled in March.

According to the Government of Iran, by signing the JCPOA, Tehran accepted a series of restrictions on its nuclear program to build confidence and assure the entire world that its nuclear activities are completely peaceful.

However, the West asked to restrict Iran’s nuclear program beyond what is established in the JCPOA, and Tehran, in return, as a gesture of goodwill and to allay doubts and accusations about its nuclear activities, agreed to install extra surveillance cameras. at your facilities.

From the 2015 agreement, the United States unilaterally separated in 2018.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



