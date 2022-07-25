More than 30 dead leaves road accident in central Kenya | News

At least 34 people were killed on Sunday night after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river near a road in central Kenya, the rescue team and the nation’s Red Cross Society said. African.

The bus “must have developed a brake failure, because it was traveling at a very high speed when the accident occurred,” said senior police officer Rono Bunei.

County Commissioner Nobert Komora has indicated that 33 people have died and ten have been injured, including several in critical condition, although one of them died shortly after, bringing the death toll to 34.

Likewise, the commissioner of the Eastern region, Evans Achoki, has indicated that the travel documents of the bus, which covered the route between Mombasa and Meru, reveal that 45 passengers were in the vehicle,

The bus, which was en route from central Meru county to Nairobi, fell some 40 meters from a bridge into the Nithi river in Tharaka Nithi county.

More than 20 passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries and several are still missing, local Capital News radio said, citing police and rescuers.

Preliminary investigations showed that the accident could have been due to a brake failure.

The bridge has been marked as a “dangerous place” as several accidents have taken place there, Capital News commented.





