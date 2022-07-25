Pope Francis will meet with Canadian victims of abuse | News

Pope Francis begins Monday in Edmonton, Canada, a week-long program where he will apologize for the role played by the Catholic Church in the abuse of indigenous Canadian children in residential schools.

After the reception on Sunday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, Pope Francis intends to have several meetings with groups of victims or relatives of victims of these abuses, for which he has already apologized.

It is also expected that meetings with indigenous groups will begin this Monday, in which the head of the Vatican State will address the scandal of abuse and erasure of indigenous culture in the country’s residential schools.

In particular, this Monday Francis will visit Maskwacis, home to the former Ermineskin Residential School, one of the largest residential school sites in Canada, where he will meet with survivors, elders and keepers of the knowledge of the National Indigenous Organizations (NIO) of Canada.

Indigenous leaders have long called for a papal apology for the damage inflicted over decades on indigenous children. Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 indigenous children died of neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of which were run by the Roman Catholic Church.

Last April, the pope told indigenous leaders at the Vatican that he feels “pain and shame for the role that various Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that hurt them, in the abuses they suffered and in the lack of respect shown for their identity, their culture and even their spiritual values”.

The pope will also travel to Quebec and Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian territory of Nunavut, during the trip.





