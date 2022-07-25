Shootings leave four dead over the weekend in the US | News

Police authorities of the United States (USA) reported on shootings recorded during the weekend in several cities of that country, in which injuries and deaths were reported.

Shooting in Los Angeles park leaves several injured in the US

Authorities said two people were killed and five others were injured Sunday after a shooting at a car showroom in Peck Park in San Pedro, Los Angeles.

The city Police Department indicated that the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. (local time), while the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) specified that three of the people involved have gunshot wounds.

Separately, in Temple, Arizona, a man was killed and another person was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment complex near 8th Street and University Drive around 11:00 a.m. local time.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, investigators say the shooter was found dead in his apartment after apparently shooting himself.

Also, in Atlanta, authorities said a US marshal and a murder suspect were shot at a mobile home park in a suburb of the southern state.

The sheriff was entering the house with other officers to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado when Murgado fired at police, state agents said.

In the western United States, at least three people were injured last Saturday after an armed man fired from a car at several people attending a funeral in Roseland, in the city of Chicago.

Chicago Police and witnesses said the shots were heard around 2:30 p.m. local time as the family attending a funeral at the neighborhood Baptist church gathered for a photo.

The armed man, who opened fire from a car, wounded a 20-year-old man; a 37-year-old man with a wound to the upper right thigh; and a 25-year-old man shot in the upper right part of his back.

