World

Pridnestrovie does not work on mutual recognition with the DPR and LPR

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 25 – RIA Novosti. The unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic does not work on mutual recognition with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, PMR Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev told reporters.
“No, we are not working in this direction,” the head of the PMR Foreign Ministry said, answering the question whether Pridnestrovie is working on cooperation or mutual recognition with the DPR and LPR.
To date, the LPR and DPR are recognized by the Russian Federation, North Korea, Syria, as well as Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.
July 21, 20:42

Belarus de facto recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR, Lukashenko said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Tunisia approves new Constitution but with little participation | News

12 hours ago

Russia ratifies priority of its relations with Africa | News

13 hours ago

President of Türkiye announces meeting with Russian counterpart in August | News

15 hours ago

Russia will stop operating Space Station from 2024 | News

16 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.