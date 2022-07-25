Pridnestrovie does not work on mutual recognition with the DPR and LPR

MOSCOW, July 25 – RIA Novosti. The unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic does not work on mutual recognition with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, PMR Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev told reporters.

“No, we are not working in this direction,” the head of the PMR Foreign Ministry said, answering the question whether Pridnestrovie is working on cooperation or mutual recognition with the DPR and LPR.

To date, the LPR and DPR are recognized by the Russian Federation, North Korea, Syria, as well as Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.