Poland refused to share gas with other EU countries

WARSAW, July 25 – RIA Novosti. Poland does not agree to share gas with other countries of the European Union, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskva said at a press conference.

“Tomorrow there will be a meeting in Brussels dedicated to energy security, and most importantly, the topic of gas. Our storage facilities, as you know, are already full at the moment. We have safe supplies. All needs are met, unlike the 11 countries of the European Union, which are already today restrictions have been put in place,” she said.

17:29 Gazprom to stop operation of another Siemens turbine

According to her, Poland does not need to introduce any limits.

“What the European Commission has proposed is such a new mechanism of gas solidarity. What is unacceptable in the proposals of the European Commission is an attempt to impose mandatory reduction mechanisms,” Moscow noted.

In her opinion, states should not agree to such a step, since no one knows what the coming winter will be like. The official believes that in the current situation, only voluntary mechanisms or savings in individual countries can be discussed.

According to the minister, the proposals of the European Commission do not meet with agreement not only in Poland, but also in other EU countries. She named Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal and Spain among the opponents of the initiative. In addition, the ideas of the EC are drawn up “on the knee,” Moscow added.

On July 20, the European Commission proposed a new regulation on coordinated measures to reduce gas demand . It involves the introduction of initially voluntary targets for all EU member states to reduce gas demand by 15 percent from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. This corresponds to 45 billion cubic meters of gas. The proposals of the European Commission must be approved by a qualified majority of the EU countries in the Council of the EU before they come into force. The energy ministers will discuss the proposal on Wednesday in Brussels.