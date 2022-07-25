Biden’s doctor, who fell ill with COVID-19, spoke about his health

WASHINGTON, July 25 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has almost completely got rid of the symptoms of COVID-19, said his attending physician Kevin O’Connor. According to his letter, the patient only complains of “residual nasal congestion” and “minimal hoarseness.”

“Symptoms are now almost completely overcome … Pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate remain absolutely within normal limits. Oxygen saturation is still excellent at room temperature. His lungs remain clear,” O’Connor said. Biden takes Paxlovid for four days and is also given small doses of aspirin to thin his blood.

“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” the doctor wrote. He added that Biden, who has been diagnosed with a particularly contagious variant of the BA5 coronavirus, will remain in isolation for the time being.

Biden’s positive test for the coronavirus was announced last Thursday. The administration informed that in accordance with the requirements of the medical regulator, the president will be in quarantine for five days, and then he will be able to return to normal work. Biden has since been on teleconferences and talking to White House staff by phone, and is expected to return to face-to-face events Tuesday.