UN backs reforms for Lebanon’s stability | News

The United Nations Security Council reaffirmed on Monday the need for “urgent measures” in order to implement economic and social reforms in Lebanon in a meeting with the nation’s authorities.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lebanon analyzes maritime border incident with Israeli ship

The UN special coordinator in the country, Joanna Wronecka, thanked the designated prime minister, Najib Miqati, “for our debate on the constitutional deadlines of Lebanon and the need for urgent measures to accelerate the reform process.”

During the exchange, the United Nations representative highlighted the importance of forming a democratic government through adherence to the constitution and transparency in the elections scheduled between September 1 and October 31.

Following my briefing to the Security Council last week, I am grateful to caretaker Prime Minister @Najib_Mikati for our discussion on Lebanon’s constitutional timelines and the need for urgent measures to speed up the process of reforms. pic.twitter.com/zcwqYOproa

— Joanna Wronecka (@JWronecka)

July 25, 2022

Similarly, several points of his last presentation to the Security Council where the crisis in the country was addressed were reviewed. Accordingly, it was highlighted that the solution will largely depend on the capacity and will of national leaders.

In turn, they discussed the fulfillment of the commitments with the International Monetary Fund from the agreement contracted on April 7 by the Middle Eastern nation.

At the same time, Wronecka emphasized the role of the Lebanese armed forces in “preserving Lebanon’s fragile stability and preventing the deterioration of security, praising in particular its performance during the legislative elections.”

Previously, the UN coordinator highlighted the border situation between Lebanon and Israel and called on the parties to respect and comply with the provisions of Resolution 1701 of 2006.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source