In Germany, enterprises reduce production due to rising gas prices

BERLIN, July 25 – RIA Novosti. More and more enterprises are forced to stop or reduce production due to strongly increased gas prices, according to the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) in a new study.

“A total of 16% of industrial companies are forced to respond to the current energy situation by reducing production or partially abandoning certain areas,” the press release on the DIHK website says.

The energy-intensive economy is hit particularly hard, according to the study, where cuts are twice the industry average, with 32% of companies experiencing them. The study also showed that many companies have yet to purchase significant volumes of gas for the current year, and only half have entered into contracts that are designed to cover these needs.
“These are alarming figures. They show how much the persistently high energy prices are burdening our production. Many companies have only to close or relocate production,” said Peter Adrian, president of DIHK, commenting on the results of the study.
Earlier, the German authorities, as part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to phase out Russian gas, passed a law allowing the return of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons. At the same time, as a last resort, Berlin is ready to consider the possibility of restarting thermal power plants operating on the most environmentally harmful lignite. At the same time, the government does not plan to extend the operation of existing nuclear power plants, which, after the accident at the Japanese nuclear power plant Fukushima in 2011, it was decided to close before the end of 2022.
At the end of June, Berlin announced the activation of the second stage of the gas emergency plan, which includes measures to save it. If a third stage is announced, the Federal Grid Agency will itself regulate who is provided with gas, giving priority to households and their electricity and energy supply.
The head of the EC urged to prepare for the cessation of Russian gas supplies

