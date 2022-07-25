World

Homeless man pretending to be a janitor stole a live lobster in Strasbourg

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 25 – RIA Novosti. A young man committed a series of daring thefts in the center of Strasbourg, France, including a live lobster stolen from a restaurant, BFMTV reports.
The criminal odyssey began on the morning of Friday, July 22, and lasted several hours. The 26-year-old homeless man reportedly posed as a janitor. In one of the stores, he stole a camera, in the second – AirPods headphones, at the exit of the restaurant the thief was met by the police, who found a live lobster in his bag.
“At some point after years of service, you think you’ve seen it all. But we’ve never solved a hot pursuit lobster theft,” the local police said in a statement. published on Twitter on Monday.
The offender faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.
July 4, 14:12Special military operation in Ukraine

Residents of Borovsky told how the Ukrainian military stole piglets



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Tunisia approves new Constitution but with little participation | News

12 hours ago

Russia ratifies priority of its relations with Africa | News

13 hours ago

President of Türkiye announces meeting with Russian counterpart in August | News

15 hours ago

Russia will stop operating Space Station from 2024 | News

16 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.