Homeless man pretending to be a janitor stole a live lobster in Strasbourg
MOSCOW, July 25 – RIA Novosti. A young man committed a series of daring thefts in the center of Strasbourg, France, including a live lobster stolen from a restaurant, BFMTV reports.
The criminal odyssey began on the morning of Friday, July 22, and lasted several hours. The 26-year-old homeless man reportedly posed as a janitor. In one of the stores, he stole a camera, in the second – AirPods headphones, at the exit of the restaurant the thief was met by the police, who found a live lobster in his bag.
“At some point after years of service, you think you’ve seen it all. But we’ve never solved a hot pursuit lobster theft,” the local police said in a statement. published on Twitter on Monday.
The offender faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.
