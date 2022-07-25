UN: parties to food deal reaffirm commitment to agreements

UN, July 25 – RIA Novosti. All parties to the “product deal” reached in Istanbul reaffirmed their commitment to its implementation, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said at a briefing.

“Since the signing of the agreements, the parties to the initiative and the UN have often been in contact, including yesterday. All parties reaffirmed their commitment to the initiative,” Haq said.

According to him, the Turkish side has already provided premises for the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

“By tomorrow, all parties and the UN will arrive at the joint coordination center in Istanbul. We expect that the first deliveries can begin in the coming days,” he added.