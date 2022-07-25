Multiple shootings leave at least one dead in Langley, Canada | News

Canadian police authorities reported on Monday the occurrence of “several shooting scenes” in the city of Langley in the province of British Columbia where at least one death and several injuries were reported, but the figure is preliminary.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RPMC) reported that in the morning hours of this day it responded “to multiple reports of shootings with multiple victims and several different scenes throughout the city of Langley.”

In this sense, the authorities indicated that “as a precaution, an emergency alert was issued until investigators can confirm that the suspect was acting alone.”

At the same time, the RPMC stated that in conjunction with the forces of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, the alleged perpetrator of the shootings was arrested.

For its part, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed that at least one person has died as a result of the attack carried out by the suspect described as a white man with dark hair wearing a brown Carhartt garment and a camouflage shirt.

According to police sources, the investigation is “active with multiple areas of Langley City and Langley Township closed to the public” while it is preliminarily reported that the victims are homeless.

Sergeant Rebecca Parslow reported several victims, detailing that all of them were homeless individuals, and that the possibility that it was an attack directed towards that population was being considered. The number of affected was not specified and so far only one death has been confirmed.

From this, the authorities urged the public to stay away from the areas corresponding to “200 Street and Langley Bypass; Cascades Casino parking lot located at Fraser Highway and 204 Street, Langley Bus Loop located at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.”





