The EU may adjust proposals for a mandatory reduction in gas demand

The European Commission last week proposed a new regulation on coordinated measures to reduce the demand for gas in the EU. It involves the introduction of initially voluntary targets for all EU Member States to reduce gas demand by 15% from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The European Commission also proposed that, after consultations with the states of the union, it could announce the so-called “warning of the union” about the security of supply, which would mean the introduction of a mandatory reduction in demand for “blue fuel” for all states of the union.