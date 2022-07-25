The EU may adjust proposals for a mandatory reduction in gas demand

BRUSSELS, July 25 – RIA Novosti. EU countries may adjust proposals by the European Commission on a procedure to introduce a mandatory target to reduce gas EU countries may adjust proposals by the European Commission on a procedure to introduce a mandatory target to reduce gas demand in the coming months, a senior EU official told reporters.

The Czech Presidency of the EU Council, he said, proposed some amendments to the European Commission’s draft, which are being discussed by representatives of the EU countries. Work on a compromise version of the amendments continues, he added.

“We have a few amendments… the first is to slightly change the logic and put the Council in the driver’s seat in the process of launching the ‘alert union’,” the official said.

“I can confirm that in the latest project, the countries will have to launch a” union warning. “There are two ways to do this,” the interlocutor of the journalists added.

According to him, the EC may propose to launch such a procedure, but this must be approved by a qualified majority of the Union states. In addition, five EU countries may ask the European Commission to launch it.

The European Commission last week proposed a new regulation on coordinated measures to reduce the demand for gas in the EU. It involves the introduction of initially voluntary targets for all EU Member States to reduce gas demand by 15% from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The European Commission also proposed that, after consultations with the states of the union, it could announce the so-called “warning of the union” about the security of supply, which would mean the introduction of a mandatory reduction in demand for “blue fuel” for all states of the union.