China launches first laboratory module of its space station | News

China launched the first laboratory module of its space station on Sunday, according to images broadcast live by state television channel CCTV.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia and China partner to create a station on the Moon

The module, called Wentian, weighing about 20 tons, was propelled by a Long March 5B rocket at 2:22 pm local time from the Wenchang launch center on south China’s Hainan Island.

According to the China Manned Space Flight Agency, the 18-meter-long and 4.2-meter-diameter Wentian will dock with the Tianhe module that is in orbit from April 2021.

��⏰HAPPENING NOW: China will launch its #wentian space laboratory on Sunday afternoon.

��It will be carried by a Long March 5B rocket that will blast off at around 2 pm (BJT) from a coastal service tower in the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province. [��/CMS] pic.twitter.com/bWlwOH6QlQ

— Chinese Space Station (@CNSpaceStation)

July 24, 2022

Wentian will function as a backup to the core module and as a powerful scientific experiment platform.

Baptized Tiangong but also known by its acronym CSS (for “Chinese Space Station”), the space station should be operational by the end of 2022.

#China launches its Wentian space laboratory carried by a Long March 5B rocket in the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province on July 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/yLjP0W5YUA

— 白露未晞（互fo） (@bailuweixi2)

July 24, 2022

After Wentian, the astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 mission, currently at the space station, will receive a new laboratory module during the month of October.

China has been investing billions of dollars in its space program for a few decades and plans to send men to the Moon around 2030.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source