North Korea accuses the US of biological weapons in Ukraine | News

North Korea accused the United States on Sunday of manufacturing biological weapons on Ukrainian territory, just as Russia did last March before the United Nations (UN).

The US established “many biological laboratories in dozens of countries and regions, including Ukraine, ignoring international treaties” and this was detected by Russia during its incursion into the neighboring country, the official North Korean agency KCNA reported.

In March, the Russian Parliament appointed a commission for the investigation of biological weapons factories in Ukraine, as its army had detected traces of the suppression of evidence of the existence of a military-biological program financed by the United States.

The Russian reports are also based on the interest shown by the Americans in the former Soviet biological laboratories and the modernization proposal they offered for some, such as the one in Kazakhstan.

On this matter, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asked the United States for explanations at the time.

However, UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said in March that his organization had no evidence of any US biological weapons development program in Ukraine.

Along the same lines, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that it was not aware of any activity by kyiv “that is inconsistent with its obligations based on international treaties, including chemical or biological weapons.”

