Mossad Affiliated Terrorist Group Captured in Iran | News

Iranian Security Forces arrested a terrorist group affiliated with the Israeli foreign espionage agency (Mossad) on Saturday, according to a statement from the local Intelligence Ministry.

It was learned that the subjects were identified and arrested through a series of preventive operations, in multiple stages, before they could carry out the planned acts of sabotage, without offering other details.

“Their weapons, explosives, as well as technical and communication equipment were also discovered and confiscated,” says the official note.

According to the statements, the command was aimed at executing unprecedented terrorist acts in some sensitive areas, with well-studied and predetermined targets, “using the most modern equipment and powerful explosives.”

The text indicates that the group infiltrated Persian territory through the Iraqi Kurdistan region and was in contact with Mossad agents in neighboring countries.

Tehran’s intelligence ministry has announced the arrest of a network of Israeli Mossad agents who entered Iran to carry out attacks against “sensitive” sites, says the country’s state media ⤵️

The level of conspiratorial activity by various Western intelligence agencies against Iran has risen sharply in recent times, as recently captured spies confirm.

The Mossad and the Shin Bet, just to mention a few, have among their permanent plans the creation of disturbances, confusion and insecurity among the inhabitants of that nation.

The group captured last April, as the regional prosecutor Mehdi Shamsabadi reported at the time, planned to assassinate several nuclear scientists.





