Pope Francis travels to Canada to apologize to indigenous people | News

Pope Francis will arrive in Canada this Sunday on an official visit where he will apologize to the indigenous people of Canada for the harassment they suffered in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Last May native representatives denounced to the Pope the torture that their relatives suffered in Catholic boarding schools as part of the process of forced assimilation classified as cultural genocide by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“All this has aroused my indignation and shame,” the Pope said, promising to visit Canada to ask “God’s forgiveness” for “the deplorable behavior of men of the Church.”

The special tour will last until July 29 and will be “a penitential journey” in which Francis must apologize at the places where the torture was carried out.

Despite this provision, Canadians understand that forgiveness “is not the end of the story, only the beginning” for which they demand that the Church extend “its apologies for what happened in the boarding schools” and offer financial compensation to survivors.

“We still have so much work to do to heal the past and to bring about true reconciliation. We ourselves have to forgive. Otherwise, the story never ends,” said former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations Phil Fontaine.

July 21, 2022

For his part, a member of the Kainai, of the Blackfoot Confederation, expressed that the community expects from the high religious representative “a new and more sincere apology”, and the willingness to proceed with the judicial processes of those responsible.

The Pope’s visit begins this Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, and then he has interventions planned in Quebec and Nunavut.

The issue was revisited after the discovery, last year, of the remains of some two hundred minors who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

It is estimated that around 3,000 infant bodies are still buried in common graves without identification as a result of the treatment they received in the boarding school systems established in 1883.

Until 1996, some 150,000 children were taken to 139 Canadian boarding schools, where they were forced to perform forced and unhealthy labor, while undergoing processes that removed them from their native languages ​​and customs.

The pardon process by the Catholic Church has a history in countries like the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Bolivia where other popes have recognized the genocidal nature of the process and have apologized.





