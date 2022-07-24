World
Ottawa confirms death of Canadian in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 24 – RIA Novosti. The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it was aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine.
Earlier, the Politico newspaper reported that a group of mercenaries, consisting of two people from the United States, a Canadian and a Swedish citizen, who fought in Ukraine on the side of Kyiv, were destroyed this week.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine. The consular staff maintain contact with the family and provide consular assistance,” Reuters quoted the agency as saying.
The official representative of the RF Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, stated that the mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine are not combatants and “the best thing that awaits them is a long term in prison.” The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin reported in June that the number of foreign mercenaries fighting in the Donbass is declining, they are trying to leave Ukraine. In Donetsk, on June 9, three foreigners captured in Mariupol were sentenced to death – two British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as a Moroccan citizen Saadoun Brahim. All three pleaded guilty to Ukraine’s armed aggression aimed at seizing power in the DPR.
