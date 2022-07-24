Erdogan accuses Greece of intentionally violating Lausanne peace treaty

ANKARA, July 24 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of recently deliberately violating the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, in particular those relating to the rights of the Turkish national minority.

“Turkey, approaching with confident steps the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey and the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, which will be celebrated in 2023, also continues to strengthen its position in regional and global issues,” Erdogan said in his message on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the signing of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, Anadolu quoted him as saying.

The head of state recalled that the Lausanne Peace Treaty made it possible to draw the land borders of Turkey, guarantee the rights of the Turkish national minority in Greece, and confirm the demilitarized status of the Greek islands off the coast of Turkey.

Erdogan stressed that over the past 99 years, Turkey has carefully fulfilled its obligations under the Lausanne Peace Treaty.

“However, Greece has recently been deliberately violating the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, in particular regarding the rights of the Turkish national minority. Turkey cannot accept such a situation, which is contrary to the principles of good neighborliness and commitment to agreements. Ankara is determined to make every effort to establish lasting peace and stability in the region as well as to ensure the rights of the Turkish people,” Erdogan said.