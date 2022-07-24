World

Erdogan accuses Greece of intentionally violating Lausanne peace treaty

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

ANKARA, July 24 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of recently deliberately violating the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, in particular those relating to the rights of the Turkish national minority.
“Turkey, approaching with confident steps the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey and the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, which will be celebrated in 2023, also continues to strengthen its position in regional and global issues,” Erdogan said in his message on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the signing of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, Anadolu quoted him as saying.
The head of state recalled that the Lausanne Peace Treaty made it possible to draw the land borders of Turkey, guarantee the rights of the Turkish national minority in Greece, and confirm the demilitarized status of the Greek islands off the coast of Turkey.
Erdogan stressed that over the past 99 years, Turkey has carefully fulfilled its obligations under the Lausanne Peace Treaty.
“However, Greece has recently been deliberately violating the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, in particular regarding the rights of the Turkish national minority. Turkey cannot accept such a situation, which is contrary to the principles of good neighborliness and commitment to agreements. Ankara is determined to make every effort to establish lasting peace and stability in the region as well as to ensure the rights of the Turkish people,” Erdogan said.
July 3, 15:47

In Greece, they announced the intervention of Erdogan in the internal affairs of the country

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Shooting at a university in the capital leaves three dead in the Philippines | News

19 mins ago

Media: Google co-founder filed for divorce from his wife because of her affair with Musk

22 mins ago

Migrant boat crash kills 16 in Bahamas

46 mins ago

The American officer pointed out the strangeness in the “Russian strategy” of the United States

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.