Shooting at a university in the capital leaves three dead in the Philippines | News

Three people, including the former mayor of the southern city of Lamitan, were killed in a shooting at a university graduation ceremony in the Philippines capital Manila on Sunday, local police said.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Shooting leaves one dead and four injured in Paris, France

The Metropolitan Authority of the capital alerted on social networks of an incident with firearms that began at 2:55 p.m. local time (08:55 GMT) at the gates of the Ateneo de Manila University, one of the most reputable in the country.

Local Quezon City Police Chief Remus Medina confirmed that the shooting appeared to have been a targeted assassination against former Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay.

Three people lost their lives; one at the scene of the event and two others after their arrival at hospitals, including the former mayor of a municipality on the island of Basilan, southeast of the country, while her daughter is injured.

The suspect, injured in a shootout with a campus security officer and arrested after a car chase, is now in custody and being questioned, Medina told reporters.

“It seems like he was a determined killer,” Medina said, adding that he was found with two guns.

Quezon is part of the Manila Capital Region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people.

Furigay was shot as he was about to attend his daughter’s graduation from the law school of the Ateneo de Manila University, one of the most prestigious in the country, Medina said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source