World

Media: Google co-founder filed for divorce from his wife because of her affair with Musk

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 24 – RIA Novosti. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, one of the ten richest people in the world, has filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan, presumably because of her short romance with Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.
In June, the New York Post reported that Brin, who is worth $93 billion, was divorcing his wife. This is Brin’s second divorce.
July 13, 00:18

Twitter sues Elon Musk

According to the cited court documents, the couple have not lived together since December 2021, the couple has a daughter, they are asking the court to establish joint custody of her. The parties asked for a closed hearing, and the documents do not say what property they intend to share.
Elon Musk had a brief affair with Sergey Brin’s wife last fall, prompting the Google co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year and end a long friendship between the billionaires.
According to the publication, Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January of this year.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Brin provided $500,000 to Tesla during the financial crisis of 2008, “when it struggled to increase production.” In turn, Musk gave Brin a Tesla SUV in 2015.
It is noted that Brin’s lawyer declined to comment on this matter. Elon Musk himself also declined to comment.
The American company Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and technologies related to them. The headquarters is located in Palo Alto, California. In addition to electric vehicles, the company produces batteries and electric motors using its own technology and sells it to other automotive companies, such as Toyota and Daimler.
July 17, 16:30

Musk fired charity adviser, media reported

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Migrant boat crash kills 16 in Bahamas

25 mins ago

The American officer pointed out the strangeness in the “Russian strategy” of the United States

46 mins ago

In Syria, two people were killed, 13 were injured in a terrorist attack

1 hour ago

Volcano erupts on the western Japanese island of Kyushu | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.