Media: Google co-founder filed for divorce from his wife because of her affair with Musk

MOSCOW, July 24 – RIA Novosti. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, one of the ten richest people in the Google co-founder Sergey Brin, one of the ten richest people in the world , has filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan, presumably because of her short romance with Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

In June, the New York Post reported that Brin, who is worth $93 billion, was divorcing his wife. This is Brin’s second divorce.

According to the cited court documents, the couple have not lived together since December 2021, the couple has a daughter, they are asking the court to establish joint custody of her. The parties asked for a closed hearing, and the documents do not say what property they intend to share.

Elon Musk had a brief affair with Sergey Brin’s wife last fall, prompting the Google co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year and end a long friendship between the billionaires.

According to the publication, Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January of this year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brin provided $500,000 to Tesla during the financial crisis of 2008, “when it struggled to increase production.” In turn, Musk gave Brin a Tesla SUV in 2015.

It is noted that Brin’s lawyer declined to comment on this matter. Elon Musk himself also declined to comment.

