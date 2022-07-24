Migrant boat crash kills 16 in Bahamas

MOSCOW, July 24 – RIA Novosti. At least 16 people have died in the crash of a boat carrying Haitian migrants near the Bahamas, Reuters reported, citing authorities.

It is noted that migrants on a small boat were heading from Haiti to the United States past the Bahamas. On Sunday morning, the boat capsized 11 kilometers from the island of New Providence.

Migration Minister Keith Bell said 16 people were killed in the incident and 21 others were rescued. The exact number of migrants who were in the boat before the crash is not yet known.