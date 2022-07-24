MOSCOW, July 24 – RIA Novosti. The US leadership is driving itself into a dead end with the help of the sanctions policy against Russia, which leads to an increase in energy prices, The US leadership is driving itself into a dead end with the help of the sanctions policy against Russia, which leads to an increase in energy prices, wrote on Twitter, ex-Virginia state senator and retired colonel Richard Black.

“It’s time to stop blaming Putin for high fuel prices. Russia did not impose restrictive measures on the export of coal, oil and natural gas. Congress introduced them. So let’s stop looking for the guilty somewhere out there, because they are at our place,” — the politician said.

According to him, Europe operates on a similar principle. Thus, the European Union, speaking of a significant reduction in gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline, does not want to admit that this happened because of Canada’s unwillingness to return the repaired turbine in time.

Such a policy of the West is irrational and destructive, as it leads to huge economic upheavals, Black said.

After the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Many countries have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder to abandon energy from Russia. All this turned into problems for Europe and the United States, provoking an increase in food and fuel prices.

In mid-June, Gazprom reduced the flow of Nord Stream by about 60 percent, explaining this by delays in the work of Siemens, which, due to anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Ottawa, could not return the turbine from the Portovaya CS from repair. In early July, the problem was solved: Canada agreed to send the turbine to Germany for its further transfer to Russia. Nevertheless, Gazprom stated that they had not yet received any documents on this matter.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the reduction in supplies is due only to restrictive measures. As Vladimir Putin noted, Gazprom fulfills and intends to fulfill all obligations, and is ready to pump as much gas as needed.