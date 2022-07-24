World

In Syria, two people were killed, 13 were injured in a terrorist attack

MOSCOW, July 24 – RIA Novosti. Two people were killed, 13 were injured in a terrorist attack in the Syrian city of Skalbia on July 24, the Russian military was not injured, Captain First Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), said on Sunday.
“On July 24, in the city of Skalbia, Hama province, during the opening ceremony of the Hagia Sophia temple, militants of illegal armed groups committed a terrorist act using a handicraft unmanned aerial vehicle,” the report says.
It is specified that as a result of the explosion of a UAV launched by terrorists, two were killed and 13 civilians were injured. Russian servicemen were not injured in the attack.
Representatives of the Abkhaz embassy in Syria were not injured during the attack

