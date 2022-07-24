Volcano erupts on the western Japanese island of Kyushu | News

The Sakurajima volcano on the island of Kyushu in western Japan erupted on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The Sakurajima volcano, on the western main island of Kyushu (Japan), erupted around 8:05 p.m. (local time) this Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

There are no immediate reports of damage, but volcanic rocks were reported to have rained down as far as 2.5 kilometers from the volcano, public television NHK said. The eruption alert level was raised to 5, the highest, and some areas were recommended to be evacuated.

���� Last minute ⚠️ They declare immediate evacuation in towns around the volcano #Sakurajima by increasing the energy of the explosions.

�� The alert level was raised to 5 by the Japan Meteorological Agency, the maximum value. pic.twitter.com/fGZCTPMNQf

— EarthQuakesTime (@EarthQuakesTime)

July 24, 2022

Sakurajima is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan and eruptions of different levels regularly occur. In 2019, it spewed ash 5.5 km high.

Video footage of Sunday’s eruption showed what appeared to be a red mass flowing down the side of the volcano, with red projectiles fired as smoke, hard to see in the dark, billowed up.

Most of the city of Kagoshima is across the bay from the volcano, but several residential areas within about 3km of the crater may be ordered to evacuate, NHK said.

Japan’s nuclear regulators said no irregularities had been detected at the Sendai nuclear power plant.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



