Evacuation Ordered Near Yosemite Park, USA | News

Nearly 6,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and the fire threatens some 2,000 structures, including residential and commercial buildings, after a fire spread near Yosemite Park in California on Sunday.

The so-called Oak fire, which started on Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines, in Mariposa County, grew to 48 square kilometers, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze came as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that destroyed the edge of a grove of giant sequoia trees on the southern flank of Yosemite Park.

❗️Raging Fires Rampage In California

The out-of-control blazes have claimed nearly 5,000 hectares of oak forest near Yosemite National Park.

Mariposa County officials are evacuating approximately 6,000 residents from nearby communities. pic.twitter.com/F2j83bg5M2

— Awakening มืดไปสว่าง (@HungDaviddeviva)

July 24, 2022

Evacuation orders went into effect Saturday for more than 6,000 people living in a vast, sparsely populated rural area, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday as the Oak Fire, which started a day earlier, spread across 11,900 acres (4,800 hectares).

The fire comes as much of the US has been experiencing an extreme heat wave this week, with parts of California experiencing triple-digit temperatures.

The Oak fire was the largest so far this year in the state and comes amid a particularly active wildfire season, which scientists say has become increasingly destructive over the past 30 years due to climate change. climate .

More than 400 firefighters were battling the latest California blaze, using helicopters, other planes and bulldozers to control the flames.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



