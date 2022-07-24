Russia blames the West for creating the global food crisis | News

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, asked the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to facilitate as far as possible the agreement signed on Friday in Istanbul that resumes Ukrainian grain exports despite the conflict. .

Russia destroys military infrastructure in Odessa, Ukraine

The Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia is not looking for sanctions to be lifted, but at the same time when it comes to the problems of food shortages, the West must remove the obstacles that they themselves have created.

Western countries exacerbated the food crisis in the world by imposing sanctions against Russia that affected its agricultural exports, said the Russian Foreign Minister at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the main reasons for the food crisis that threatens the world include the coronavirus pandemic, the massive issuance of unbacked banknotes by Western countries and the unprecedented drought in Africa.

Lavrov emphasized that Moscow did not hinder the departure of cargo ships from Ukrainian ports and recalled that for several months it had created two humanitarian corridors in the Black Sea to guarantee their safe passage.

In this context, Lavrov stressed that the Russian side reaffirmed during the recent meeting in Turkey the readiness of Russian grain exporters to fulfill their obligations in full.

Lavrov explained that within the framework of the agreement signed in Istanbul, Ukraine has assumed responsibility for demining its territorial waters and will allow ships to leave there.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, promised to provide the lifting of the logistical and financial restrictions imposed by the US and the European Union against Russian grain exports.

“At this moment, after the signing of the agreements in Istanbul, at the initiative of the UN secretary general, he volunteered to achieve the suspension of these illegitimate restrictions. Let’s hope he will achieve it,” Lavrov said after concluding the negotiations. with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

