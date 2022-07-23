First Cases of Monkeypox in Children Detected in US | News

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Friday the detection of the first two cases of monkeypox in minors in the country.

The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensk, reported that the children, a newborn and other young children, “are doing well” and that they were probably infected by domestic transmission.

The minors are receiving antiviral medical treatment. However, the medical body continues to investigate the source of infection

The youngest of the infants was diagnosed in Washington DC while traveling with his non-US relatives. The other patient resides in California

The United States is facing an outbreak of 2,900 positive cases of monkeypox, being New York, California. Florida and Illinois the states with the most confirmed cases.

CDC, in partnership with FDA, has made it easier to provide TPOXX to people with #monkeypox.

The streamlined process reduces the number of required forms, patient samples, and photos & gives patients the option to see their doctor virtually.

— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector)

July 22, 2022

Monkeypox is spread through bodily fluids, contact with infected skin, and other activities that involve close exchange between the infected person and another person.

Although doctors consider that this outbreak is symptomatically milder than the one detected in West Africa, the associated symptoms continue to be fever, muscle pain and headache, skin lesions and swollen glands.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



