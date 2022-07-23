At least 17 dead in floods in southern Iran | News

At least 17 people have died in southern Iran due to floods and heavy rains that hit that region of the Asian country.

The governor of the province of Fars, Yousef Kargar, indicated that in the afternoon of Friday, heavy rains in the towns of Ij and Rudbal, in Estehban county, caused a flood.

The official said that around 17 bodies were recovered from the Iranian county capital after the flood, of which 13 were identified, adding that at least six people are still missing.

Yousef Kargar pointed out that several residents of the place and other areas who went to the riverbank and who were in the bed of the tributary were trapped by the floods due to the rise in the level of the river’s water flow.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



