World

At least 17 dead in floods in southern Iran | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

At least 17 people have died in southern Iran due to floods and heavy rains that hit that region of the Asian country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Train collision in Iran leaves at least 17 dead

The governor of the province of Fars, Yousef Kargar, indicated that in the afternoon of Friday, heavy rains in the towns of Ij and Rudbal, in Estehban county, caused a flood.

The official said that around 17 bodies were recovered from the Iranian county capital after the flood, of which 13 were identified, adding that at least six people are still missing.

Andy Vermaut shares: Floods kill at least 18 in southern Iran: At least 18 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran’s southern province of Fars, state media said on Saturday. Heavy rains near Soltan Shahbaz village in… Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kYrxsEc7p7

— Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut)
July 23, 2022

Yousef Kargar pointed out that several residents of the place and other areas who went to the riverbank and who were in the bed of the tributary were trapped by the floods due to the rise in the level of the river’s water flow.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Supporters of the Shor party demand the resignation of the Prosecutor General of Moldova

14 mins ago

Ottawa confirms death of Canadian in Ukraine

30 mins ago

Erdogan accuses Greece of intentionally violating Lausanne peace treaty

46 mins ago

Shooting at a university in the capital leaves three dead in the Philippines | News

59 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.