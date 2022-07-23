Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Swedish diplomat, source says

ANKARA, July 23 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the charge d’affaires of Sweden in Ankara because of the terrorist propaganda of supporters of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Gothenburg, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

“Expectations are underlined that the perpetrators will be identified, the necessary legal and judicial measures will be taken, as well as concrete steps in the light of the obligations recorded in the Tripartite Memorandum,” the agency’s source said.

Sweden, Finland and Turkey on the eve of the NATO summit in Madrid signed a security memorandum that unlocked the start of negotiations on joining the two northern European countries to the bloc. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, information exchange, an extradition agreement.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara could stall the accession process if it fails to meet the requirements. According to him, “especially Sweden does not show the proper reaction.”