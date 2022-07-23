Power unit No. 7 of Novovoronezh NPP is connected to the grid, power is being increased

VORONEZH, July 23 – RIA Novosti. The power unit No. 7 of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant was connected to the grid after a shutdown that occurred on Saturday morning, and power is now being increased, the government of the Voronezh region reports.

Earlier it was reported that at 9:55 Moscow time on July 23, 2022, power unit No. 7 of the Novovoronezh NPP was disconnected from the network by the electric protection of the turbine generator for repair work.

“On July 23, 2022, at 17:37 (Moscow time), power unit No. 7 of the Novovoronezh NPP was switched on after a short shutdown and revision of electrical equipment. A phased increase in power is currently underway,” the message says.

According to the regional government, power unit No. 4 is currently operating at the plant in the normal mode and “carries the load in accordance with the dispatch schedule.” Power units No. 5 and No. 6 are under repair.

The authorities note that there are no violations of the limits and conditions for the safe operation of power units of the Novovoronezh NPP.

“The radiation background in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant and in the adjacent territory has not changed, is at a level corresponding to the normal operation of power units, and does not exceed natural background values,” the regional government said in a statement.