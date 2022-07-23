MOSCOW, July 23 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian militants of the Right Sector nationalist battalion* (an extremist organization banned in Russia) have deployed MLRS on the territory of a school in the DPR, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, said on Saturday.

“In New York, militants of the Right Sector nationalist battalion* placed MLRS on the territory of school No. 16 (Esenina Street), from which they systematically fire at the positions of the Russian Armed Forces and formations of the Donetsk People’s Republic, thereby provoking them to return fire, with At the same time, residents of nearby houses are kept in the basement of the institution, actually using them as a “human shield,” Mizintsev said.

In addition, according to him, in “Belgorod-Dnestrovsky, Odessa region, militants of Ukrainian armed formations are stationed in the building of the city sports school (Independence Street), armored vehicles, MLRS and artillery are located on the adjacent territory, the approaches to the building are mined,” but the local the population is deliberately not notified.

*extremist organization banned in Russia