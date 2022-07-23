MOSCOW, July 23 – RIA Novosti. Russia, despite the opposition of the Kyiv authorities, evacuated almost 2.8 million people from Ukraine, the DPR and LPR, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, said at a briefing on Saturday.

“Despite the tough opposition of the Ukrainian authorities, without their participation, over the past 24 hours, 27,207 people, including 4,138 children, have been evacuated from dangerous areas of the republics of Donbass and Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation, and a total of 2,795,965 people since the start of the special military operation , of which 444,018 are children,” Mizintsev said.

He specified that more than 450,000 private cars crossed the Russian border.

Mizintsev said that there are more than 9.5 thousand temporary accommodation centers for refugees in the Russian Federation. In total, almost 2.76 million requests were received from those wishing to evacuate.