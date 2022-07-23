Ukrainian President thanks Joe Biden for new military aid | News

The president of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelenski, thanked this Saturday the military aid of 270 million dollars that the United States provided him.

On his twitter profile, Zelensky said that “the new defense aid package” will help kyiv speed up “the liberation. “These critically important powerful weapons will save the lives of our soldiers and speed up the liberation of our land from Russian aggressor,” he declared.

He further added that “HIMARS has become a common word” for Ukrainian troops “just like Javelin or NLAW, like ‘Stugna’ or ‘Neptun,'” referring to imported weaponry.

According to the communications coordinator for the National Security Council, John Kirby, the shipment includes 36,000 artillery rounds, 580 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones and anti-armor systems.

In addition, the US sent weapons for greater precision in the attack, such as four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition for them.

Thus, US support for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24, reaches 8.2 billion dollars.

This availability of high-impact weapons has caused an imbalance of forces between the parties to the confrontation, something that has been recognized by Zelensky himself.





