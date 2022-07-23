World

Ukrainian President thanks Joe Biden for new military aid | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The president of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelenski, thanked this Saturday the military aid of 270 million dollars that the United States provided him.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The US approves a new military aid package for Ukraine

On his twitter profile, Zelensky said that “the new defense aid package” will help kyiv speed up “the liberation. “These critically important powerful weapons will save the lives of our soldiers and speed up the liberation of our land from Russian aggressor,” he declared.

He further added that “HIMARS has become a common word” for Ukrainian troops “just like Javelin or NLAW, like ‘Stugna’ or ‘Neptun,'” referring to imported weaponry.

Thank you @POTUS for the new defense aid package for Ukraine. Critically important, powerful arms will save our soldiers’ lives, speed up the liberation of our land from the Russian aggressor. I appreciate the strategic friendship between our nations. Together to victory! ����������

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa)
July 23, 2022

According to the communications coordinator for the National Security Council, John Kirby, the shipment includes 36,000 artillery rounds, 580 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones and anti-armor systems.

In addition, the US sent weapons for greater precision in the attack, such as four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition for them.

Thus, US support for Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24, reaches 8.2 billion dollars.

This availability of high-impact weapons has caused an imbalance of forces between the parties to the confrontation, something that has been recognized by Zelensky himself.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Supporters of the Shor party demand the resignation of the Prosecutor General of Moldova

14 mins ago

Ottawa confirms death of Canadian in Ukraine

30 mins ago

Erdogan accuses Greece of intentionally violating Lausanne peace treaty

46 mins ago

Shooting at a university in the capital leaves three dead in the Philippines | News

59 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.