World

Ukrainian troops fired ten rockets from “Grad” at Yasinovataya

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

DONETSK, July 23 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops at 21.40 fired at the city of Yasinovataya, firing 10 rockets from the BM-21 Grad, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reports.
“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 21.40 – Avdiivka settlement – Yasinovataya settlement: 10 rockets were fired from the BM-21 Grad,” the statement published on the representative’s Telegram channel says.
15:05Infographic

Map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine as of 23.07.2022

infographics

Look

The mission also reported that at 21.10 Ukrainian troops fired five shells of 122 mm caliber at the settlement of Yakovlevka.
Yasinovataya is located about 25 kilometers north of Donetsk and houses the largest railway station in the former USSR. To the west of the city, which has been controlled by the DPR since 2014, in the direction of Avdiivka, there has been a line of contact with the combat positions of Ukrainian troops for almost eight years.
July 21, 08:00

“Stick on America, don’t leave Ukraine”: Boris Johnson left a political testament

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ottawa confirms death of Canadian in Ukraine

13 mins ago

Erdogan accuses Greece of intentionally violating Lausanne peace treaty

29 mins ago

Shooting at a university in the capital leaves three dead in the Philippines | News

42 mins ago

Media: Google co-founder filed for divorce from his wife because of her affair with Musk

46 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.