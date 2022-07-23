Ukrainian troops fired ten rockets from “Grad” at Yasinovataya

DONETSK, July 23 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops at 21.40 fired at the city of Yasinovataya, firing 10 rockets from the BM-21 Grad, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reports.

“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 21.40 – Avdiivka settlement – Yasinovataya settlement: 10 rockets were fired from the BM-21 Grad,” the statement published on the representative’s Telegram channel says.

The mission also reported that at 21.10 Ukrainian troops fired five shells of 122 mm caliber at the settlement of Yakovlevka.

Yasinovataya is located about 25 kilometers north of Donetsk and houses the largest railway station in the former USSR. To the west of the city, which has been controlled by the DPR since 2014, in the direction of Avdiivka, there has been a line of contact with the combat positions of Ukrainian troops for almost eight years.