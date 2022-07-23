World
Cases of declaring an emergency of international importance in the field of public health
A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is an official WHO declaration of an emergency event that has been identified as a public health risk to other states as a result of the international spread of a disease and potentially requiring a coordinated international response. Under the International Health Regulations 2005, states are required by law to respond promptly to PHEICs.
Since 2009, there have been seven PHEIC declarations.
The second instance of a PHEIC declaration was the Polio Declaration, released in May 2014.
On February 1, 2016, WHO announced PHEIC in response to the Zika virus epidemic.
The emergency was declared in connection with cases of microcephaly and Guillain-Barré syndrome that occurred in several countries of the Americas in 2015-2016. In April 2016, WHO confirmed that the Zika virus is the cause of these pathologies. This was the first time PHEIC had been announced for an insect-borne disease.
The emergency declaration was canceled on November 18, 2016.
On October 18, 2019, PHEIC declared an ongoing Ebola epidemic since 2018 in the Lake Kivu region of East Africa.
On January 30, 2020, the WHO declared PHEIC an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus that spread from Wuhan (PRC).
As of the announcement date, 7818 cases had been confirmed worldwide, affecting 19 countries in five of the six WHO regions.
On July 23, 2022, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the monkeypox outbreak an international emergency. According to WHO, at the time of the announcement of the emergency, about 16 thousand cases of monkeypox were registered in 75 countries, five of them were fatal.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked