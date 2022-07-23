Cases of declaring an emergency of international importance in the field of public health

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is an official WHO declaration of an emergency event that has been identified as a public health risk to other states as a result of the international spread of a disease and potentially requiring a coordinated international response. Under the International Health Regulations 2005, states are required by law to respond promptly to PHEICs.

Member states of the World Health Organization have 24 hours to report potential PHEIC events to the WHO. Membership in WHO is not required to report a potential outbreak, so reports to WHO may also be obtained informally.

Since 2009, there have been seven PHEIC declarations.

In June 2009, the WHO declared a public health emergency as an H1N1 (swine flu) pandemic.

The second instance of a PHEIC declaration was the Polio Declaration, released in May 2014.

Ebola was declared a public health emergency on 8 August 2014, with an outbreak that began in February 2014 in Guinea and continued until December 2015.

On February 1, 2016, WHO announced PHEIC in response to the Zika virus epidemic.

The emergency was declared in connection with cases of microcephaly and Guillain-Barré syndrome that occurred in several countries of the Americas in 2015-2016. In April 2016, WHO confirmed that the Zika virus is the cause of these pathologies. This was the first time PHEIC had been announced for an insect-borne disease.

The emergency declaration was canceled on November 18, 2016.

On October 18, 2019, PHEIC declared an ongoing Ebola epidemic since 2018 in the Lake Kivu region of East Africa.

The state of emergency in the field of health was in effect until June 26, 2020.

On January 30, 2020, the WHO declared PHEIC an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus that spread from Wuhan (PRC).

As of the announcement date, 7818 cases had been confirmed worldwide, affecting 19 countries in five of the six WHO regions.