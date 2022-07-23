WHO will define whether to activate the maximum alert for monkeypox | News

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will announce this Saturday whether monkeypox should be treated according to the maximum alert criteria.

“Regardless of the committee’s recommendation, the WHO will continue to do everything possible to stop monkeypox and save lives,” Tedros warned at a news conference on Wednesday.

The head expressed his concern about the increase in cases at the international level in the midst of this meeting of the emergency committee of experts that assesses the epidemiological panorama in order to determine whether or not the alert should be declared.

Last May, an increase in cases was registered, especially in Europe, and which has led to a current report of 15,800 confirmed cases in 72 countries until July 20, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. United States (CDC).

The WHO’s main expert on monkeypox, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, explained that “99 percent of registered cases are men,” while 98 percent correspond to “men who have sex with men, and mainly those with multiple sexual partners, new or anonymous”.

“Viruses don’t have brains to think about infecting gay or straight persons, or women or men”

For this reason, it has insisted on disseminating useful information for the prevention of the disease in pride marches and other meetings of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Regarding vaccines, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the widespread use of an immunizer that is already being applied in several countries.

The Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the only laboratory authorized to produce a vaccine against this virus, has received more than 3 million orders by 2023.

However, Tedros stressed that “some countries have less access to diagnoses and vaccines, which makes it difficult to register and stop cases”, given the existence of few vaccine reserves.

The monkeypox in question was discovered in 1970 and this outbreak appears to be less aggressive than those detected in West Africa.

Symptoms are usually skin rashes, headache, muscle pain, chills, and fever lasting 2 to 4 weeks.





