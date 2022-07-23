Death toll in fighting in Tripoli, Libya rises to 16 | News

Clashes between two Libyan militias in the capital, Tripoli, have left 16 dead and some 50 wounded since they began on Thursday, according to a new balance published on Saturday.

Libyan authorities call for a ceasefire between armed groups

Osama Ali, the spokesman for the Tripoli emergency services, reported that the clashes between the rival factions that began Thursday night caused the death of at least 16 people, including three civilians and a 12-year-old boy, in addition to leave wounds to 30 others.

According to local media, the fighters exchanged fire in a central district, but it spread to the Ain Zara and Asbaa areas.

Part of yesterday’s heavy indiscriminate fire exchange in #Tripoli.

This video shows how intense the clashes have been Thursday night and gives a glimpse into the volume of material damage expected afterwards#Libya pic.twitter.com/NMNyNPTzWf

— Abdulkader Assad (@Abd0Assad)

July 22, 2022

In recent hours, a relative calm has settled in the west of the country after a violent day of clashes between rival militias with heavy weapons, the deadliest in recent months, which also caused 36 injuries.

The United Nations special adviser for Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, condemned the indiscriminate use of weapons in a densely populated urban area and warned that “it is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a punishable crime.”

“Any action that endangers the lives of civilians is unacceptable,” he said.

The fighting that started on Thursday night ceased during the morning of Friday but resumed in the east of the city in the afternoon. They take place between two influential armed groups in western Libya: the al Radaa (deterrence) Force and the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade.

According to local sources, the cause of these combats could be the arrest of a member of a militia by the other armed group.

In Libya, two governments are vying for power, that is: the one in Tripoli, created in early 2021 under the auspices of the United Nations to lead the transition to elections. On the other, an executive supported by the side of Marshal Khalifa Haftar.





