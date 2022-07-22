Italian President dissolves Parliament and calls for elections | News

The president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, signed a decree on Thursday to dissolve the country’s Parliament and called early elections for the coming September 25, after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The dissolution of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies was announced after the president met with the presidents of both legislative seats.

“I have a duty to underline that the phase we are in does not allow any pause in the deeply necessary actions against the effects of the economic and social crisis, especially with regard to rising inflation,” he said.

Until the new government is formed, the current authorities who resigned will continue in office to attend to various matters in the European country.

Draghi presented his resignation as prime minister on this day after losing the parliamentary majority of the national unity coalition that he had led since February 2021.

During a vote of confidence in the Senate on Wednesday, his main partners in the national unity coalition withdrew their support, Forza Italia, the Northern League, and the 5 Star Movement (M5S).

