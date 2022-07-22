Unicef ​​warns about devastating situation in Ethiopia due to drought | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Wednesday that Ethiopia is experiencing a devastating drought situation, which has caused 4.4 million children to need urgent humanitarian aid.

“The impact of the drought on children is devastating,” said Unicef’s director of Emergency Operations, Manuel Fontaine, and clarified that this means that children “go hungry and thirsty every day.”

“They are forced to walk for miles in search of food and water and often have to drink from contaminated water sources,” the official stressed.

In addition, he indicated that this situation impacts the lives of 10 million people, which has caused displacement in search of more favorable conditions.

According to Fontaine, in the Somali region alone more than 900,000 people have been displaced. “Drought doesn’t just mean lack of water,” she said.

UNICEF’s Director of Emergency Operations also stated that this reality in Ethiopia can lead to malnutrition, which is increasing rapidly, and cause other deadly preventable diseases such as diarrhoea.

On the other hand, Unicef ​​noted that there are four regions affected by the increase in malnutrition, such as Afar, Oromia, the federated state of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of the South and Somali, in which it is expected that 600,000 children will need treatment for malnutrition. severe acute this year.

