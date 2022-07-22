US authorities refuse to send requested UAVs to Kyiv, media write

MOSCOW, July 22 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden refuses to send Ukraine the requested MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones, writes the Wall Street Journal.

Washington fears that the drones could fall into the hands of the Russian military, and are reminded of the need to train Ukrainian troops to use UAVs.

According to the newspaper, Ukraine asked for these drones more than two months ago.

The Biden administration is reluctant to approve the request, citing a range of concerns, from the potential loss of advanced technology on the battlefield to the need to train Ukrainians to operate drones.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a military special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

Moscow previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for the Russian military.