MOSCOW, July 22 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Zelensky Vladimir Zelensky declared which he discussed by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his intention to resign, guarantees of London’s continued support for Kyiv, as well as the intensification of training of the Ukrainian military in Britain.

“We talked about strengthening the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the UK and about other various military cooperation. I received assurances that British support for Ukraine remains strong and unconditional,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

19:29 US authorities refuse to send requested UAVs to Kyiv, media write

The office of the British Prime Minister also confirmed the discussion of the continuation of support for Ukraine from the UK, regardless of who becomes his successor.

Johnson, in a conversation with Zelensky, also said that the UK is working to expand the training of Ukrainian troops, including with the participation of international partners. “The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon. He underlined the continued commitment to support the Ukrainian people and said the resolve will not waver no matter who becomes the next British Prime Minister,” Downing Street said in a statement.

In addition, Johnson “welcomed today’s announcement” of the signing of multilateral agreements to lift restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and to facilitate Russia’s export of Ukrainian grain.

Earlier, Boris Johnson proposed launching a large-scale training operation for Ukrainian troops with the ability to train up to 10,000 soldiers every four months.

Boris Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK’s Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of a new head of the Cabinet.