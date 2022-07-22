World
The UN Secretary General called the food deal the most significant achievement
UN, July 22 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres said that he considers the agreement on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on facilitating the export of Ukrainian grain to Russia the most important achievement of his term in office, his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a briefing.
“Mr. Guterres told one of your colleagues about a week ago that he thinks if this deal goes through, it will be the most significant achievement of his entire term as general secretary,” Haq said.
19:01
The expert assessed the likelihood of sabotage of the grocery deal by Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked