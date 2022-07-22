World

The UN Secretary General called the food deal the most significant achievement

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
Less than a minute

UN, July 22 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres said that he considers the agreement on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on facilitating the export of Ukrainian grain to Russia the most important achievement of his term in office, his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a briefing.
“Mr. Guterres told one of your colleagues about a week ago that he thinks if this deal goes through, it will be the most significant achievement of his entire term as general secretary,” Haq said.
19:01

The expert assessed the likelihood of sabotage of the grocery deal by Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US approves a new military aid package for Ukraine | News

2 hours ago

First Cases of Monkeypox in Children Detected in US | News

4 hours ago

At least 17 dead in floods in southern Iran | News

5 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Swedish diplomat, source says

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.