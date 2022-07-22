The head of the IAEA called for restraint in order to avoid an accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

VIENNA, July 22 – RIA Novosti. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi calls for maximum restraint in order to avoid any accidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant that could pose a threat to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi calls for maximum restraint in order to avoid any accidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant that could pose a threat to the health of the population of Ukraine and other countries.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian UAVs attacked the territory of the station, there was a fire in the administrative building, the reactor part was not damaged. On Monday, 11 Zaporizhzhya NPP employees were injured during an attack by drones of Ukrainian troops.

July 20, 21:38Special military operation in Ukraine The Ministry of Defense condemned the attack of Ukrainian UAVs on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

According to Grossi, recent reports about the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant indicate that the situation there is becoming more and more alarming.

“These reports are of great concern, and also highlight the importance of organizing an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhia NPP. I continue to make the most determined efforts to coordinate and lead the mission on safety, security and safeguards at the nuclear power plant as soon as possible. This is urgently needed,” — Grossi’s words are quoted in a statement published on the IAEA website.

Since the IAEA inspectors have not yet been able to visit ZNPP, the agency is unable to either confirm or deny reports of accidents at it, but takes them seriously.

“Since the beginning of the military conflict in Ukraine, the IAEA has warned of the risk of a serious nuclear accident in a country with 15 reactors at four operating nuclear power plants. In view of the recent unconfirmed reports of events at or near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, I am seriously concerned about this very real danger with potentially serious consequences. Extremely it is important that no action be taken that could in any way compromise the safety of this station,” Grossi said.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, near the city of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The station has six VVER-1000 power units, each with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

ZNPP has been guarded by the Russian military since March. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation emphasized the justification for the Russian military to take under the protection of the power plant in terms of preventing leaks of nuclear and radioactive materials. The department also recalled that the station is currently controlled by a Ukrainian operator.