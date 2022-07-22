More than a thousand deaths reported due to heat wave in Spain | News

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) of Spain, dependent on the Ministry of Health, reported that until last Tuesday, 1,047 deaths were reported attributable to the high temperatures that affected the country.

Of the total estimated deaths from the heat wave, they detailed that 672 correspond to people over 85 years of age, 241 were between 75 and 84, while another 88 were between 65 and 74 years old.

Data from the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo), of the Carlos III Health Institute, the deaths known as “observed and estimated” due to the increase in temperature have been increasing since the beginning of the heat wave, being last Monday and Tuesday the days with the highest number, 184.

In addition, he specified the death toll from July 10 to July 19: 15 on Sunday, 28 on Monday, 41 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, 93 on Thursday, 123 on Friday, 150 on Saturday, 169 on Sunday. following, and 184 deaths on both July 18 and 19.

On the other hand, Spain is also close to having its worst summer with respect to forest fires, despite the fact that the second heat wave ended. According to the European Information System on these disasters, so far in 2022, more than 193,000 hectares have been devastated by the flames.

Similarly, the State Meteorological Agency detailed that seven Spanish provinces will continue to be at “significant risk” due to temperatures, which are around 40 degrees, while another 29 will have a risk warning for between 36 and 39 degrees.

