Ukrainian troops fired ten shells at Gorlovka in the DPR

DONETSK, July 22 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops fired 10 NATO-caliber 155-millimeter shells at Donetsk Gorlovka on Friday evening, the Donetsk People’s Republic representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) reports.
In addition, according to the DPR representative office in the JCCC, Ukrainian troops fired at Novobakhmutovka, firing from a tank at 18.30 and firing five shells of 122 mm caliber at 18.50.
“Fire was recorded from the side of the VFU in the direction: 19.15 – Dyleevka settlement – Gorlovka settlement: 10 shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the representative office said in a Telegram message.
Map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine as of 22.07.2022

