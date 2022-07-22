Bolivia fears conflict in Ukraine could escalate into World War III

LUQUE/SANTA CRUZ (Paraguay/Bolivia), July 22 – RIA Novosti. The Bolivian Foreign Ministry is concerned that the conflict over Ukraine could develop into a global military confrontation, Foreign Minister Rogelio Maita said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We see that this is a crisis situation in the world , in which there is not one actor, but several. They are arguing about hegemony in the world . And this puts countries that are far enough away (from the conflict), countries that are not world powers, into a crisis situation. in an economic and military sense, but which ultimately endure the consequences,” he said.

“We are concerned because we see that this dispute, which is taking place at different levels and in various areas, may even develop into a global military confrontation,” Maita added.

According to him, a third world war is possible. “Unfortunately, the leaders and powers are playing with fire. This is a real opportunity,” the minister stressed.

He called on countries to show maturity and find a civilized way out of the situation in order to prevent a global confrontation that would lead to the destruction of humanity or a food crisis.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.