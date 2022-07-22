WASHINGTON, July 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has ordered a new military aid package worth up to $175 million to Ukraine, the White House said.

The American leader instructed to provide assistance in the form of “defense products and services, military education and training” at the expense of Pentagon resources.

According to John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, the package will include four HIMARS MLRS, 36,000 pieces of artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and automotive equipment.

Washington will also transfer 580 Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial systems to Kyiv, the cost of which is estimated at $100 million, the official added.

“I can guarantee you that discussions on the new, 17th aid package will follow in the not too distant future. And we will continue to provide this kind of support for as long as necessary,” he concluded.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the task of protecting people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv authorities for eight years. The ultimate goal, according to the president, is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into Ukraine, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the provision of military assistance only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces. In addition, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that if Kyiv receives long-range weapons from Western countries, then the geographical tasks of the Russian army’s special operation will expand.