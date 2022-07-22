Palestine Condemns Israel’s Continued Crimes | News

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement on Thursday condemning the continuing crimes against Palestinians and their territory by the Israeli occupying forces.

The Palestinian authorities reject the theft of land from the Israeli colonial occupation, including its settlement company, attitudes that deny the Palestinian right to self-determination.

“Israel, the occupying power and its officials are fully responsible for the illegal settlement enterprise, the crimes it entails and the criminal activities and terrorism of settler militias, including the so-called ‘Nachala’ group,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The State of Palestine strongly condemns Israeli colonial occupation’s ongoing war crimes and land theft, including its settlement enterprise, which continues to deny the Palestinian people their right to self-determination and independence; pic.twitter.com/2lVdbBdF5C

On the historical looting of Palestinian lands, the diplomatic entity characterized it as “an Israeli national project undertaken by all branches of the Israeli government and facilitated by Israeli officials. It is a crime sanctioned by the state.”

“Far from being the enterprise of a small, twisted minority of settler ideologues, settler militias, such as the so-called ‘Nachala,’ work methodically and strategically hand-in-hand with Israeli officials to cleanse the land of its rightful owners. , displace the Palestinians and replace them with illegal settlers”, valued the Palestinian diplomatic portfolio.

Israeli settlements are not authorized, and have been condemned under the norms of international law, which is why Palestine demands that Israel “must dismantle all its settlements and return the land to its legitimate Palestinian owners.”

The Foreign Ministry demanded that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court speed up his investigation for these crimes, and asked the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its obligations according to its resolutions.





