US to give Ukraine 580 attack drones

WASHINGTON, July 22 – RIA Novosti. The United States will transfer 580 Phoenix Ghost attack drones to Ukraine as part of a new military assistance package, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, told reporters.
“The Department of Defense will announce today that they are providing Ukraine with up to 580 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems,” he said during a telephone briefing.
According to media reports, the Phoenix Ghost system is a loitering ammunition.
The drones will cost about $100 million, Kirby said. The rest of the military aid package is estimated at $175 million, which was authorized by US President Joe Biden. The package is expected to include four HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 36,000 pieces of artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and automotive equipment.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

